Airbnb bans those with bad reviews from one-night rentals on New Year’s Eve

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2020 - 12:29 pm
 
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Airbnb is banning guests with bad reviews from making one night reservations in Las Vegas or other cities nationwide on New Year’s Eve.

“Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one night reservations in entire-home listings on New Years Eve,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “Additionally, we’ll be deploying more stringent restrictions on one and two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties.”

The short-term rental lister launched the same initiative on Halloween and since then has suspended more than 20 Clark County homes that violated its strict ban on party houses.

Airbnb’s party policy prohibits events with more than 16 people and says all parties are against policy because of the pandemic.

“Our Community Standards prohibit members of the Airbnb Community from creating a nuisance that disturbs the surrounding neighborhood,” the guidelines read.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

