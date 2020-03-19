Ambulance involved in pedestrian fatality in Nye County

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday morning were helping to investigate a fatal crash in Pahrump involving an ambulance.

A fatal crash in Pahrump involving an ambulance was under investigation by Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday morning.

A pedestrian died in the incident, which involved a Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue Ambulance, Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz said in a statement posted to Twitter about 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The fatality occurred at state Route 160 and South Dandelion Street.

“Deputies are on scene assisting (Nevada Highway Patrol’s) fatal accident investigation,” Boruchowitz said. “We will publish updates as soon as possible.”

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

