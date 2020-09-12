68°F
At least 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2020 - 7:26 am
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol on Saturday morning is investigating a crash in Henderson.

The crash injured at least one person, and happened at St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to a Tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 7:15 a.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions near the crash, along with eastbound St. Rose Parkway. Drivers should expect major delays in the area, the agency said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

