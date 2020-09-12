At least 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson

The Nevada Highway Patrol on Saturday morning is investigating a crash in Henderson.

Troopers investigate a two-vehicle crash Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The crash injured at least one person, and happened at St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to a Tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 7:15 a.m.

#TrafficAlert Injury crash St. Rose Pkwy and Las Vegas Blvd. Eastbound St. Rose is closed and Las Vegas Blvd is closed in both directions. Expect major delays and find an alternate route. #buckleup #DiveSafeNV #NHPSocomm pic.twitter.com/dpURKDpinP — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 12, 2020

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions near the crash, along with eastbound St. Rose Parkway. Drivers should expect major delays in the area, the agency said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.