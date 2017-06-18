At least two shots fired during barricade situation in northwest Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers are working a barricade situation in the northwest valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At about 1:45 p.m., police responded to a “domestic-related incident” in the area of Rebecca Road and West El Campo Grande Avenue, near West Tropical Parkway, Metro spokesman Lt. CJ Jenkins said.

The incident involved the man’s wife, Jenkins said, but the man is now alone in the residence.

At least two shots have been fired inside the home, Metro said.

SWAT is at the scene and the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

