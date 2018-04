Las Vegas police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in the east valley.

The crash was called in about 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Josh Martinez.

Martinez said the intersection would be closed for “quite some time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue