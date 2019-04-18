Bicyclist killed when struck by car in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A bicyclist died Wednesday night after being hit by a car in central Las Vegas.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck on South Pecos Road between East Tropicana Avenue and East Reno Avenue shortly before 10 p.m., according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, Gordon said, adding that impairment was not suspected.

Pecos was closed in both directions between Tropicana and Reno. Gordon advised drivers to avoid the area for at least three to four hours while Metro’s Traffic Fatal Detail conducts its investigation.

