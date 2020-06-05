Black Lives Matter rally, candlelight vigil about to start in Las Vegas

A Black Lives Matter rally for police reform and candlelight vigil for George Floyd and other African Americans who have been victims of social injustice is slated Friday at a Las Vegas park.

George Floyd (The Associated Press)

Minister and activist Vance “Stretch” Sanders was organizing the peaceful demonstration expected to bring out as many as 1,000 people in protest of recent deaths of black Americans who died in confrontations with police.

The rally and vigil were expected to begin at 5 p.m. at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park near the Doolittle Community Center in the historically black West Las Vegas neighborhood.

The death of Floyd, 46, during an arrest by Minneapolis police was captured on video, with Floyd pleading with an officer to remove a knee that pinned his neck and face to the ground. Other officers stood nearby.

All four officers involved have been charged in the case.

In addition to Floyd, police were involved in other recent shooting deaths of emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor, 26, when officers forced entry into her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, and that of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was killed while jogging in Georgia.

Taylor was asleep in her home in March when police used a battering ram to enter and serve a warrant. She was shot eight times. Police said they returned fire after shots were fired by Taylor’s boyfriend. The FBI is investigating the death.

The deaths have resulted in protests in cities across the country and calls for police reform.

