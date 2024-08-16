Boat loose on roadway snarls traffic near Boulder City
Pictures posted on X by the Regional Transportation Commission showed backups on I-11 near Railroad Pass.
A pickup that lost its trailer and boat near at a major Boulder City highway is causing a traffic jam in the area Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred before noon at Interstate 11 southbound and Boulder City Parkway and also involved a blue Toyota Yaris, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.
“A silver Chevy pickup was pulling a boat with trailer when the boat became unattached and fell off the trailer onto the roadway,” Haggstrom said.
Pictures posted on X by the Regional Transportation Commission showed backups on I-11 near Railroad Pass.
As of 1:20 p.m., the truck was waiting for a heavy tow, Haggstrom said.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.