Boat loose on roadway snarls traffic near Boulder City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2024 - 1:27 pm
 
Updated August 16, 2024 - 1:29 pm

A pickup that lost its trailer and boat near at a major Boulder City highway is causing a traffic jam in the area Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred before noon at Interstate 11 southbound and Boulder City Parkway and also involved a blue Toyota Yaris, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.

“A silver Chevy pickup was pulling a boat with trailer when the boat became unattached and fell off the trailer onto the roadway,” Haggstrom said.

Pictures posted on X by the Regional Transportation Commission showed backups on I-11 near Railroad Pass.

As of 1:20 p.m., the truck was waiting for a heavy tow, Haggstrom said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

