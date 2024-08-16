Boat loose on roadway snarls traffic near Boulder City

Pictures posted on X by the Regional Transportation Commission showed backups on I-11 near Railroad Pass.

Southbound Interstate 11 traffic is snarled near Boulder City on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (RTC)

Traffic is snarled on Interstate 11 and Boulder City Parkway as of 1:20 p.m. Friday, Aug.16, 2024. (RTC)

A pickup that lost its trailer and boat near at a major Boulder City highway is causing a traffic jam in the area Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred before noon at Interstate 11 southbound and Boulder City Parkway and also involved a blue Toyota Yaris, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.

“A silver Chevy pickup was pulling a boat with trailer when the boat became unattached and fell off the trailer onto the roadway,” Haggstrom said.

As of 1:20 p.m., the truck was waiting for a heavy tow, Haggstrom said.

