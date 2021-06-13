California teen critical following Lake Havasu boat crash

A California teenager was in critical condition at a Las Vegas hospital late Saturday after a boat crash on Lake Havasu.

A 16-year-old from Rialto, California, was listed in "extremely critical condition" at a Las Vegas hospital late Saturday, June 12,2021, after a boat and personal watercraft collided on Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. (MCSO)

A California teenager was in critical condition Saturday after a boat crash on Lake Havasu.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at 3:41 p.m. after a report that a boat and a “personal watercraft” crashed, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe a 16-year-old from Rialto was on the watercraft when it collided with a 28-foot boat being driven by a 49-year-old man from Kingman.

The teenager flew into the water and was unresponsive, but the Kingman man and others pulled him onto his boat and attempted to help him, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center but then flown to an unnamed Las Vegas hospital where he was listed in “extremely critical condition” Saturday night.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash, but they believe speed and “operation behavior of the personal watercraft” might have been factors in the crash.

Alcohol is not suspected to have been involved.

