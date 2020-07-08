Clark County inmate died in April of natural causes

A Clark County Detention Center inmate who suffered a medical episode in April died of natural causes, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Drew Max, 59, died April 7 while at the jail on misdemeanor DUI charges, Las Vegas police previously said.

Max’s cause of death was arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease and chronic alcoholism, the coroner’s office said.

The Metropolitan Police Department previously said there was no police interaction with the inmate before his death.

