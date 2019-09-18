Clear and breezy for Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

It will be sunny and a bit breezy in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

Sunny weather will continue in the Las Vegas Valley for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said in a tweet early Wednesday that at 3:33 a.m. at McCarran International Airport the temperature fell to 69 degrees. The last time the temperature was below 70 was on June 2. That started a streak of 107 consecutive days where the temperature was at or above 70, breaking the previous record of 106 consecutive days in 2013.

Wednesday’s high of 93 should be followed by a high of 88 on Thursday.

Breezy conditions will also continue into Thursday with wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph, the weather service said.

Highs are expected to reach 85 on Friday, 90 on Saturday, 93 on Sunday and 87 on Monday. Overnight lows through that period will hover around the mid-60s.