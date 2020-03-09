Clouds build Monday before rain in Las Vegas Valley

Southern Nevada residents and visitors are in for a wet few days, perhaps more, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow falls along state Route 159 near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Snow above 8,000 feet is expected on Tuesday, March 11, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Get the rain gear out and keep it handy.

Southern Nevada residents and visitors are in for a wet few days, perhaps more, according to the National Weather Service.

“Monday will probably be the last dry day over the next several days,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “We’ll probably see some isolated showers starting Tuesday but the major rain will probably be early Wednesday during rush hour lingering into the late morning.”

The Monday forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 68 with winds of 8 to 13 mph. Clouds will increase in advance of a cold front moving in from the Southern California coast before it turns south toward Baja California and brings the rain, Boucher said.

Rain could begin as early as 11 a.m. Tuesday with the odds pegged at 60 percent. The high temperature is expected to be 64.

Early March is not known for heavy rainfall, so some daily records could fall, he said.

The record for March 11 is 0.57 inches while March 12 is 0.24 inches.

“On the high end, we are expecting about a half-inch total over the few days,” Boucher said. “A record for any one day is possible, but not likely.”

The forecast includes rain or a chance of rain every day through Sunday.

Rain/snow in mountains

Snow is expected in the Spring Mountains above 8,000 feet while a rain/snow mixture is likely at lower elevations.

“The lodge at Mount Charleston could see up to 4 inches and above 8,000 feet could get 6 to 8 inches with perhaps a foot on the highest peaks,” Boucher said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.