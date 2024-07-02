Cooling stations open starting Wednesday for coming week

High temperatures are expected to reach up to 117 degrees during the coming week with overnight lows in the upper 80s or low 90s.

FILE - Homeless man Milton John Scott III pours a jug of water on his head to escape the heat and wash up about his shelter along North A Street as Vegas Stronger's Street Team is out offering services including a list of cooling stations on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

The excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service has prompted cooling stations across the Las Vegas Valley to be activated for a week.

Cooling stations will be open from Wednesday through July 10, according to a Clark County news release.

English and Spanish flyers with hour and details are available at helphopehome.org/get-help/. The flyers have updated information regarding opening/closures on the July 4th holiday.

Clark County and community partners are opening cooling stations for the public during daytime hours on those days.

The cooling centers are open to people experiencing homelessness and others in the community in need of cool, indoor spaces for respite from the heat.

More information on heat safety tips can be found at: snhd.info/BeatTheHeatSNV.

Cooling Stations July 3-10 2024 by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd