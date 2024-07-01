105°F
Coroner IDs woman who fell off hood of SUV in suspected homicide

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 12:12 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a woman found dead Friday on an east Las Vegas road in a suspected homicide.

She was Alondra Rivera Rivera, 28, the coroner’s office said Monday, noting that her official cause and manner of death had not been determined.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of East Yuma Avenue and South Frank Street, near South Nellis Road, where they found Rivera Rivera fatally injured.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said that the victim was seen arguing with someone as she was on the hood of an SUV.

The vehicle stopped abruptly and Rivera Rivera fell off and hit her head on the road, police said.

The motorist fled the scene, and as of Monday no arrests or a possible suspect description had been disclosed.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

