Local

Crash, downed light pole delay east Las Vegas traffic on Flamingo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2020 - 6:49 am
 
Crews work to remove a downed light pole at East Flamingo and South Sandhill roads on Tuesday, ...
Crews work to remove a downed light pole at East Flamingo and South Sandhill roads on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journnal)

A vehicle crash downed a light pole at an east Las Vegas intersection early Tuesday, causing traffic delays.

Las Vegas police said a car crashed into a light pole in the westbound lanes of Flamingo Road at Sandhill Road at 5:48 a.m.

Police said there were no life-threatening injuries stemming from the crash, but it did bring down a light pole across all three westbound lanes of Flamingo.

All lanes of westbound Flamingo were closed and eastbound Flamingo was restricted to two lanes. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Ccontact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

