Crash near Red Rock Canyon leaves 2 dead, 1 critical

Two people died and another person was critically injured after a crash Sunday morning in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

(Trooper Travis Smaka/Nevada Highway Patrol)

The crash happened just after 8:20 a.m., on State Route 159, near mile marker 11, when a silver Lexus traveling eastbound attempted to make a U-turn, NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said Sunday afternoon.

Mile marker 11 is just west of the entrance to Red Rock Canyon’s Scenic Loop, according to a mile marker map distributed by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The Lexus turned left in front of a silver Subaru traveling west on SR 159. The Subaru slammed into the passenger side of the Lexus, causing it to overturn, Smaka said.

The woman driving the Lexus and a man who was a passenger in the car both died at the scene of the crash, he said.

A woman who was a passenger in the Subaru was taken by helicopter to University Medical Center in critical condition, Smaka said. The man who was driving the Subaru was taken by ambulance to the same hospital, with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, he said.

Both vehicles had only two occupants, he said.

A bicyclist riding westbound on the right shoulder of SR 159 was nearly hit by the rolling Lexus. The bicyclist was able to leap from the bike, which continued forward without its rider.

“The Lexus actually landed on the bicycle,” Smaka said.

The bicyclist suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized, he said.

Traffic in both directions on SR 159 was closed for several hours. Smaka said just before 12:30 p.m. that roads were expected to reopen by 1 p.m.

