Crash with Las Vegas police vehicle leads to DUI arrest

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A driver was arrested after running a stop sign and striking a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle Wednesday night, police said.

Nobody was reported to have major injuries, but the driver was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence, Metro Lt. Miguel Ibarra said.

Just before 10 p.m. near Harmon Avenue and McLeod Drive, the Metro unit was proceeding through an intersection when the collision occurred, according to the police.

Ibarra said traffic investigators responded to the crash and determined the person was intoxicated.

