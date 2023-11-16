65°F
Local

Crash with suspected impaired driver snarls Strip, Flamingo traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2023 - 3:51 pm
 
Updated November 16, 2023 - 3:59 pm
A tow truck prepares to remove a small SUV involved in a crash at East Flamingo Road and Las Ve ...
A tow truck prepares to remove a small SUV involved in a crash at East Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (NDOT)

Motorists should avoid Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Flamingo Road this afternoon and evening, police say.

A 1:40 p.m. Thursday crash involving a suspected impaired driver sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Metropolitan Police Department email.

A vehicle apparently crashed into a barrier near fountains in front of Caesars Palace.

No other details were available.

The area is part of the Formula 1 race course and will be closing this evening for the first night practice sessions.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

