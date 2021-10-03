Custom, low-rider bicyclists shine for their Raiders
Black and silver facial warpaint, masks, banners, shields, full-size flags on their black vehicles, chains, leather jackets, heavy jewelry and spiked helmets.
There are thousands of ways Las Vegas Raiders fans display their love for their team.
Members of a Las Vegas bicycle club — Riderz4Life — get their custom-made, low-riders shined up as well.
Review-Journal photojournalist K.M. Cannon spoke with Chino Lim and Oliver Olivera about their love for the Raiders and the culture of bicycles.
