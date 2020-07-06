Death of man in North Las Vegas DUI crash ruled accidental

The death of a 20-year-old man in a DUI crash in North Las Vegas in May has been ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Michael Bowers, 20, was ejected from a car that was going nearly 100 mph on May 13 when the driver, who police said had higher than legal levels of marijuana in his blood, crashed into another vehicle.

Bowers died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

A car was moving forward after stopping at a stop sign near East Azure Avenue and Statz Street when driver William Crite, 20, collided with the vehicle in the intersection, sending both cars more than 100 feet away, a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report said. Crite was going 98.6 mph at the time of the crash.

Crite is charged with driving under the influence resulting in death, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, driving without a license and failure to wear a seat belt. He is being held in Clark County Detention Center without bail pending a hearing July 15 in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

