Death Valley earthquakes felt in Las Vegas

More than 55 earthquakes have been recorded near Stovepipe Wells starting with a 2.9 earthquake Oct. 9.

Three moderate earthquakes were recorded Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, near Stovepipe Wells, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. (Getty Images)

Three moderate earthquakes were recorded at Death Valley National Park overnight, according to earthquake experts, and some social media users reported feeling the shaking in Las Vegas.

The first was a 4.2 magnitude quake shortly before midnight with a 4.7 quake about 1 a.m. and a 4.3 quake about 8 a.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey and the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Comments on the Las Vegas Breaking News & Traffic Incidents group on Facebook, as well as posts on X, indicated that some Las Vegas Valley residents felt the earth rumbling.

“Yes Summerlin south next to Mesa Park. I thought I was dreaming or the dog shook the bed but checked my app and confirmed it was a quake,” Amy Mirochnik posted on the Facebook group.

The earthquakes followed elevated micro earthquake activity near Stovepipe Wells during the last two weeks, the university said in a news release. Stovepipe Wells is about 150 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The earthquakes are detected and reported in real-time by the statewide Nevada Seismological Laboratory seismograph network based at University of Nevada, Reno, and the Southern California Earthquake Network based at the California Institute of Technology. No damage is expected.

“Death Valley is a fascinating region where different types of fault zones link to each other,” said Christie Rowe, director of the laboratory, in a statement. “Earthquakes here are caused by the stretching of the Earth’s crust which will continue into the future. There will be aftershocks which may be felt around Stovepipe Wells for days to weeks.”

