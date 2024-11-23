52°F
Did you spot the turkey in the crosswalk? More than 100 didn’t, police say

Clark County School District Police Officer Keith Habig prepares to walk with pedestrians while ...
Clark County School District Police Officer Keith Habig prepares to walk with pedestrians while dressed as a turkey on a crosswalk at West Charleston Boulevard and Redwood Street on Nov. 21, 2024. (Courtesy)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2024 - 7:49 pm
 
Updated November 22, 2024 - 8:00 pm

A Clark County School District police officer dressed up as a turkey to walk pedestrians across a busy intersection and raise awareness for pedestrian traffic safety on Thursday.

More than 100 citations were issued for drivers who didn’t yield to pedestrians, or the turkey, said Clark County School District Police Department Lieutenant Bryan Zink.

Officer Keith Habig dressed up as the bird to walk with pedestrians at a crossing at West Charleston Boulevard and Redwood Street, Zink said.

Police made 141 stops and issued 139 tickets, Zink said. “We hope that those who were stopped and cited remember that everyone has the right to travel safely on our city streets and in our crosswalks,” he added.

Many drivers did respect pedestrians’ right of way on the crosswalk, Zink said.

“We hope that everyone has a happy Thanksgiving,” Zink said in a text message. “Please slow down, do not drive distracted and do not drive if you are impaired. Call a loved one or call a ride share if you are impaired.”

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinson.bsky.social on Bluesky.

