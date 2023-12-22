53°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Dogs, cats can no longer be sold at Clark County pet stores

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2023 - 7:16 am
 
The Clark County Commission considers arguments banning the sale of dogs, cats, rabbits and pot ...
The Clark County Commission considers arguments banning the sale of dogs, cats, rabbits and potbellied pigs at pet stores on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County pet stores can no longer sell dogs, cats, rabbits or potbellied pigs after an ordinance went into place this week.

The Clark County Commission last December voted to ban the sale of the small animals. As part of the ordinance, affected businesses had a year to transition to another business model.

Following the transition period, the ordinance went into place on Dec. 20.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who introduced the ordinance, on Wednesday called the measure “a win for animals in our community.”

Lawmakers said the ordinance aimed to regulate the sale of the popular pets, take on black market sales and help relieve packed animal shelters, the RJ reported previously. Each illegal sale would incur a $500 minimum fine, according to the ordinance.

MOST READ
1
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
2
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
3
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
4
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
5
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Spinning Drums of Slot Machine Inside the Casino. Modern Digital One Handed Bandit Game.(Getty ...
Tony Garcia’s top 5 stories of 2023
By / RJ

Garcia spent the year writing about everything from breaking news, to snarling traffic, to social media trends. But jackpots were his bread and butter. Here’s his top 5 of 2023.

More stories
Free dog, cat microchipping available at Animal Foundation in December
Free dog, cat microchipping available at Animal Foundation in December
Henderson animal shelter sees increase in workplace injuries, animal deaths
Henderson animal shelter sees increase in workplace injuries, animal deaths
Dogs receive Thanksgiving meals at Animal Foundation
Dogs receive Thanksgiving meals at Animal Foundation
LETTER: Clark County pedestrian bridge ordinance is ridiculous
LETTER: Clark County pedestrian bridge ordinance is ridiculous
Analysis of Henderson’s public camping ban 5 months later
Analysis of Henderson’s public camping ban 5 months later
Henderson city attorney set to receive pay increase
Henderson city attorney set to receive pay increase