Dogs, cats can no longer be sold at Clark County pet stores

Clark County pet stores can no longer sell dogs, cats, rabbits or potbellied pigs after an ordinance went into place this week.

The Clark County Commission considers arguments banning the sale of dogs, cats, rabbits and potbellied pigs at pet stores on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Commission last December voted to ban the sale of the small animals. As part of the ordinance, affected businesses had a year to transition to another business model.

Following the transition period, the ordinance went into place on Dec. 20.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who introduced the ordinance, on Wednesday called the measure “a win for animals in our community.”

Today, pet stores in @ClarkCountyNV can no longer sell dogs, cats, rabbits, or pot-bellied pigs. This is a win for animals in our community and the many animals in commercial breeding facilities across the nation #AdoptDontShop — Michael Naft (@MichaelNaft) December 20, 2023

Lawmakers said the ordinance aimed to regulate the sale of the popular pets, take on black market sales and help relieve packed animal shelters, the RJ reported previously. Each illegal sale would incur a $500 minimum fine, according to the ordinance.