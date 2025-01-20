Driver dies after crashing into pole, gate

A driver is dead after police say he lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the Calypso Apartments parking lot and crashed into a metal pole and the front gate on Sunday.

A driver is dead after police say he lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the Calypso Apartments parking lot at 6501 Vegas Drive and crashed into a metal pole and the front gate on Sunday around noon.

Based on evidence and witness statements, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a statement that the 26-year-old driver of the 2024 Volkswagen Jetta “possibly suffered a medical episode, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.”

The driver was taken to UMC Trauma, where he succumbed to his injuries, the press release states.

The driver’s name was not yet released at the time of the press release. The case is under investigation.

