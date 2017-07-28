Driver of fatal hit, run in central Las Vegas arrested

A pedestrian is dead in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

A white pickup hit and killed a woman before leaving the scene Thursday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department received reports of the hit-and-run crash about 10:15 p.m. at West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive. The pedestrian died at the scene, Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said. She was 46.

The pickup driver returned to the scene with the Ford F250 truck and was arrested, Metro later announced. Police identified the driver as Aubrey Hooper, 39, adding he was arrested on hit-and-run and driving under the influence of drugs charges.

“If the person had stayed behind, it’d likely be — it’d obviously be a much less serious offense,” Sgt. Robert Stauffer said at the scene.

Stauffer said the woman was crossing Charleston outside of a crosswalk near Scholl when the eastbound pickup hit her.

Police were investigating if there was security footage nearby.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman once next of kin is notified.

