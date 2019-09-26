1 dead, several injured in crash at Tropicana at Nellis in Las Vegas

The crash early Thursday in southeast Las Vegas involved two cars and a box truck.

Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving two cars and a box truck at East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving two cars and a box truck at East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving two cars and a box truck at East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving two cars and a box truck at East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving two cars and a box truck at East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One person died and several were injured in a crash early Thursday involving two cars and a box truck in southeast Las Vegas.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. at East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, said Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano.

Two people were taken to Sunrise Medical Center in critical condition; it was unclear if the person who died was among them, she said. Two other people were taken to University Medical Center with less-serious injuries, Zambrano said.

Metro’s fatal crash detail was investigating and was still at the scene as of 11 a.m. hat police were still at the scene. The intersection remained closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.