Bicyclist killed in collision in east Las Vegas Valley

The crash was reported about 8:30 a.m. after a vehicle hit a person on a bicycle near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. The bicyclist died in the crash.

Las Vegas police were investigating a collision Monday morning that killed a bicyclist in the east Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas police were investigating a collision Monday morning that killed a bicyclist in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Hadfield said the intersection was blocked while police investigated and warned that residents should expect “major delays” in the area. Metro’s fatal crash investigation team was responding to the scene.

