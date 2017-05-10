ad-fullscreen
East Valley

Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died Tuesday in 3-car crash

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2017 - 1:39 pm
 

The 26-year-old man who died Tuesday in a three-car crash has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as Gerardo Villicana Jr. of Las Vegas.

Villicana was driving his Ford Fiesta near Tee Pee Lane and Tompkins Avenue about 9 a.m. when a driver blew through a stop sign “at a high rate of speed” and crashed into him, police said Tuesday.

Ronald Leavell, 47, was driving the Chevrolet Camaro that crashed into Villicana’s driver’s side.

Leavell was taken to University Medical Center and then booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of DUI resulting in death.

Villicana was pronounced dead at the scene.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

