3 grades return to CCSD schools in reopening’s second wave

Around 14,000 older Clark County School District students were returning to their classrooms on Monday after more than a year of virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Review-Journal file photo)

In its second wave of reopening, the district is welcoming back students in grades 6, 9 and 12 for a week before spring break.

As the sun rose over Spring Valley High School, the school threw its front gates open to its returning freshmen and seniors — as well as a 20-foot inflatable grizzly bear mascot named Gary Grizzly.

The school will see 452 of its students return Monday and Tuesday for hybrid learning in the first of two in-person cohorts, followed by another 436 students in a separate cohort on Thursdays and Fridays.

A total of 1,664 students at the school will remain in the virtual learning model they’ve been in since schools closed in March 2020.

Districtwide, a total of 26,764 students in those grades have opted for one of the two in-person cohorts, while another 44,912 have opted to stay in distance learning.

Returning Grizzlies filed through the gates and under the inflatable bear first thing in the morning to grab breakfast to take to their first period class.

“Today we took a big step in the right direction,” Principal Tam Larnerd said during morning announcements.

The biggest difference between this back-to-school day and others was the lower number of students returning, Larnerd said: The school is usually bustling with a population of 2,600.

But the arrival process went smoothly, he added, and all the staff was looking forward to seeing students again.

“This is my first time here, I’m a freshman,” said freshman Jasming Floyd. “It’s a bit terrifying at the moment, but I think I’ll be good after a little while.”

The district expects in-person learning numbers to fluctuate as schools accommodate transfer requests during the first week of reopening.

In elementary schools, the numbers have shifted since March 1, when schools reopened to the youngest students on a part-time basis.

Among preschool to third graders, 36,440 are in Cohort A on Mondays and Tuesdays, 32,685 are in Cohort B on Thursdays and Fridays, and another 93,644 are in distance learning.

The next wave of reopening on April 6 will see students in all other secondary grades return under the hybrid model, while elementary students have a chance to attend school full-time, five days a week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

