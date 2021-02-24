CCSD announces plan to return all grade levels

The Clark County School District will begin reopening under a hybrid instructional model to students in grades six, nine and 12 on March 22, officials announced Wednesday.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara announces the reopening of schools in the Clark County School District, at Dean Petersen Elementary School in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County schools will begin reopening under a hybrid instructional model to students in grades six, nine and 12 beginning March 22, followed by the return of other older students in early April, Superintendent Jesus Jara announced Wednesday.

Under the plan, which is still being finalized, students in grades seven, eight, 10 and 11 will be able to return on April 6.

That’s also the date on which the Clark County School District expects to reopen full-time to all elementary grades, after an initial return on March 1 of cohorts of young students under a hybrid instructional model.

Spring sports also will return, Jara announced.

All employees are expected to report to their worksites on March 15, Jara said.

The students in grades six and nine were given priority because they have yet to set foot on their campuses, Jara added. They will have a week to adjust before spring break, after which all students will return.

District students have been distance learning since March of last year.

Jara told reporters he has wanted to reopen schools, “but we needed to do it safely.”

He said new guidelines issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak accelerated the process.

“The governor’s easing of the restrictions last week helped speed up the process for us. Our team immediately went to work to look to see what that meant for our children,” Jara said.

Last week, Sisolak announced schools where in-person teaching has been underway for at least 20 days will be able to increase limits to 75 percent or 250 people in any given space. That’s up from the previous 50 percent occupancy or a 50-person limit.

Also, schools are only required now to have 3 feet of social distancing space between all students, whereas 6 feet was required previously for high schoolers.

