CCSD spring sports to be played; fall sports still canceled
The Clark County School District announced Wednesday that high school spring sports will be played, but the fall sports season remains canceled.
Fall sports will be played as intramurals, while football will be allowed 20 days of practice, culminating with a one-hour intrasquad scrimmage.
