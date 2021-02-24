73°F
Nevada Preps

CCSD spring sports to be played; fall sports still canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2021 - 2:20 pm
 
Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their Cla ...
Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their Class 4A baseball state championship at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, May 17, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Desert Oasis players celebrate their trophy after defeating Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker gam ...
Desert Oasis players celebrate their trophy after defeating Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their Class 4A baseball state championship at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, May 17, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County School District announced Wednesday that high school spring sports will be played, but the fall sports season remains canceled.

Fall sports will be played as intramurals, while football will be allowed 20 days of practice, culminating with a one-hour intrasquad scrimmage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

