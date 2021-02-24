CCSD spring sports to be played; fall sports still canceled

The Clark County School District announced Wednesday that high school spring sports will be played, but the fall sports season remains canceled.

Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their Class 4A baseball state championship at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, May 17, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis players celebrate their trophy after defeating Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their Class 4A baseball state championship at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, May 17, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fall sports will be played as intramurals, while football will be allowed 20 days of practice, culminating with a one-hour intrasquad scrimmage.

