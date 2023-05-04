68°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

‘A hidden gem’: UNLV will expand preschool with $10M donation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 11:50 am
 
Lynn Bennett Early Childhood Education Center at UNLV (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Lynn Bennett Early Childhood Education Center at UNLV (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

UNLV announced Thursday that it has received an anonymous $10 million gift for an expansion project that will double its preschool program’s capacity and alleviate the program’s two-year waitlist.

Construction will begin later this year at the UNLV/CSUN Preschool, located on campus at the Lynn Bennett Early Childhood Education Center.

It will allow the preschool — which serves children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old — to accommodate 350 to 400 children each year. It’s open to children of faculty and staff, students and the community.

“The preschool is a hidden gem in our community,” a spokesperson for the anonymous donor said in a news release. “When young children have a safe and nurturing environment that promotes their physical, social, emotional, and intellectual development, they can embark on the rest of their education journeys with a solid foundation and promising future.”

The project will include 10 new classrooms; four new shaded play areas, including a space for infants; garden areas outside each classroom; and spaces for community events and training.

The current space also will be remodeled to include new flooring, insulation and classroom upgrades.

State officials say a lack of affordable and accessible child care is a major issue, and it’s also problematic for businesses experiencing employee shortages.

A state report issued in February found that nearly 75 percent of children ages 5 and younger don’t have access to licensed care.

The UNLV Foundation is continuing to raise money for the university’s preschool expansion, with a total goal of $18 million.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Incapable of having any remorse’: Man gets life for killing Las Vegas husband, wife
‘Incapable of having any remorse’: Man gets life for killing Las Vegas husband, wife
2
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
3
Will the NFR land at A’s proposed Las Vegas ballpark?
Will the NFR land at A’s proposed Las Vegas ballpark?
4
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Leon Draisaitl’s effort overcome
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Leon Draisaitl’s effort overcome
5
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
COMMENTARY: Solving the education dilemma
COMMENTARY: Solving the education dilemma
Girl-focused charter school near UNLV is closing
Girl-focused charter school near UNLV is closing
Some CCSD support professionals to get bonuses next school year
Some CCSD support professionals to get bonuses next school year
Goats at school? More than 150 animals live on this elementary school’s campus
Goats at school? More than 150 animals live on this elementary school’s campus
Future of Las Vegas charter school uncertain amid finances, low enrollment
Future of Las Vegas charter school uncertain amid finances, low enrollment
Complaints of child abuse, sexual assault plague youth psychiatric facility
Complaints of child abuse, sexual assault plague youth psychiatric facility