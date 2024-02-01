55°F
Education

‘Brutal attack’ against student sparks lawsuit against CCSD

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 12:28 pm
 
Las Vegas High School Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County School District is facing a lawsuit over an incident in a high school classroom two years ago.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced the lawsuit Thursday over what it called a “brutal attack” on a Las Vegas High School student in February 2022.

CCSD police said in 2022 that a Las Vegas High student was cited for battery for allegedly attacking another student in class. Lt. Bryan Zink said at the time that an attack captured on video and posted online featured a girl punching another girl multiple times.

“Like many across the country, we were shocked to see the brutal beating that occurred in one of our community’s schools,” attorney James R. Sweetin of Bertoldo Carter Smith & Cullen said in an ACLU press release Thursday. “Our teenage client deserves justice for what she’s been through, which includes serious ongoing medical treatment since the incident occurred.”

In addition to the school district, the defendants include Superintendent Jesus Jara, who plans to step down this month; Las Vegas High principal Raymond Ortiz; former principal Ronnie Guerzon, now a CCSD associate superintendent; and teacher Brooke Rawlins.

The school district said Thursday that it does not comment on pending legislation.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

