Las Vegas High School student cited in attack on classmate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2022 - 5:30 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas High School student was cited for battery for allegedly attacking another student in class on Wednesday, school police said.

Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink said the attack was captured on video and posted online and featured a girl punching another girl multiple times. Zink said police did not have access to the video when the attack was reported.

He said the student will be disciplined by the school along with what comes from the juvenile court process.

The school district said in a statement that school administration “is aware of the matter and taking this incident seriously.”

“We strongly encourage students and members of the community not to share footage of this incident or any other student fights,” a district statement read. “Showing this video serves no purpose other than to further ridicule and embarrass the victim and embolden bullies.”

Zink encouraged people to provide police with evidence as soon as possible.

“It would have been very helpful at the time,” Zink said.

Zink said the case remains under investigation.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

