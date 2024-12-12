Career readiness: Nevada’s new measure for success in education?

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis toured Las Vegas Career and Technical Academy as part of his Let’s Get Ready initiative that aims to include different measures of successful outcomes when it comes to education, such as career readiness.

Southeast Career Technical Academy Advanced Manufacturing major Tanner Janik, 14, gives a tour of the robotics lab to Nevada State Superintendent Jhone Ebert and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at their school in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southeast Career Technical Academy ambassador, Automotive major Tiernon Wolf, gives a tour of the cosmetology classroom to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at their school in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southeast Career Technical Academy ambassadors, Culinary major Yoselin Rodriguez Santana and Automotive major Tiernon Wolf, give a tour to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Clark County School District Assistant Superintendent Gia Moore at their school in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada consistently ranks low for its education system, but an initiative from the National Governors Association focused on finding new ways to measure success might rate Nevada’s education higher with career readiness as a metric.

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, chair of the National Governors Association, toured the Southeast Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, where he learned about the school’s majors, from culinary to advanced manufacturing. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo was scheduled to join him, but his staff said he was no longer able to attend, and he was unable to provide a comment.

The school visit took place as part of the national Let’s Get Ready initiative Polis launched earlier this year as a way to help governors develop education policies that improve student outcomes and get them ready to join the workforce.

“With the National Governors Association as chair, my focus is really successful outcomes for students,” Polis said during a press interview Wednesday morning at the school. “How can we make sure that when kids graduate high school, there’s a skill that’s marketable?”

The Southeast Career and Technical Academy is doing that work, Polis said, by teaching students skills for industries so they will be able to enter the workforce directly or if they decide to go to college.

Polis observed how students learn how to build robots, to run a restaurant and to weld, going from room to room at the school.

“These are students that are getting skills that if they choose to go into these areas, there’s jobs ready today for them,” Polis said. “And many of them are good paying jobs, whether it’s construction, whether it’s culinary. There’s a need right away that aligns directly with the skills they got in high school.”

Based on what’s learned from the initiative, the association will release guidance to support states to drive innovation and improve capacity to measure success in schools. Governors can examine “outcome-based measures” like skills-based learning, work-based learning apprenticeships and early literacy, according to the association.

Colorado is ranked No. 5 in the U.S. News & World Report on education. It depends, however, on what the metrics of success are, Polis said. When it comes to career readiness, Nevada rates better than Colorado. Test scores are important, but having a skill that lets you get a successful career and earn a good living is “also a huge win,” he said.

“So let’s make sure we count that, too,” Polis said.

The graduation rate for students across the state in career and technical education is almost 97 percent, according to Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert. The statewide high school graduation rate for the Class of 2024 was 81.6 percent, according to the Nevada Department of Education.

“So if we know that that is working, why isn’t it happening across all of our schools?” Ebert said during a press interview. “That’s what the governor wants to see.”

Mathematics skills are measured and put on report cards, but skill sets such as communication, collaboration and empathy are not measured, and Nevada is moving toward measuring those “durable skills,” Ebert said.

“We want to be able to have them measurable, so that we can clearly articulate that our students have those skills and that they can go into the workforce, into the military, directly into college, and the student themselves has an idea of where they’re at and where they can improve as well,” Ebert said.

