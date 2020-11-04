CCSD asking parents their preferences for hybrid learning

CCSD is surveying parents on their preferences for hybrid learning, and whether they plan to send their children to face-to-face classes for two days each week.

The Clark County School District is asking parents to fill out a new survey on their preferences for hybrid learning, and whether they plan to send their children to face-to-face classes for two days each week.

The surveys were sent out by schools to families this week and are due by Monday, but no date for reopening school buildings is currently set.

The survey asks parents to choose — if the district transitions to hybrid instruction — whether they would continue with distance learning or opt to have their students attend class in person for two days each week and learn from home for the remaining three days a week.

Students who opt for full-time distance education may be required to stick with their choice for the remainder of the school year, the first question says, and those who return may be assigned to different teachers.

The survey also asks parents whether their students are eligible for transportation services, or have an individualized education plan requiring curb-to-curb transportation.

All students riding the bus will have to wear a cloth face covering at all times, according to the survey. Other measures like social distancing and increased airflow have also been established, according to the survey.

The survey is one of a handful that have gone out to district parents and staff to gauge their opinions on reopening schools. At a recent board meeting, Superintendent Jesus Jara said that other large, urban school districts have sent as many as 20 surveys to community members.

A statement from the district emphasized that no timeline for returning to schools is currently on the table, but that the district “must proactively develop a plan to transition to the hybrid instructional model, while maintaining all health and safety protocols.”

“If the District transitions to the hybrid instructional model, this information will guide the District’s implementation of the proposed transition to the hybrid instructional model,” the statement said.

A transition plan to some in-person instruction will be presented to the school board for a vote on Nov. 12.

