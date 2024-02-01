CCSD bus driver arrested, suspected of DUI after crash

The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a special education bus driver Wednesday in connection to a school bus crash.

A school bus sits in front of Durango High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liston Torres Nazaire, 48, was arrested in connection to an investigation into a crash near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard, the district said in a news release. No students were on the bus at the time of the collision.

The police did not say when the crash occurred.

Nazaire was charged with one count of suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving, along with other related changes, and booked into Clark County Detention Center, the news release stated.

Nazaire has been employed by CCSD since March 2007. He has been placed on unpaid leave.