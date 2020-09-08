CCSD computer network hit by ransomware attack

The Clark County School District was the victim of a ransomware attack affecting employee data during the first week of school, according to CCSD officials.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

The update said that on the morning of Aug. 27, CCSD systems “became infected with a virus that prohibited access to certain files” and may also have compromised certain current and former employee data.

“Upon discovery, CCSD immediately notified law enforcement and began an investigation, which included working with third-party forensic investigators to determine the full nature and scope of the incident and to secure the CCSD network,” the update said.

The ongoing investigation has not been able to determine whether the hacker actually accessed or acquired any sensitive data, according to the district.

“In an abundance of caution, CCSD is notifying individuals, including certain current and former employees … whose name and Social Security numbers were present in the affected systems at the time of the incident,” the update said.

Any impacted parties can call a district assistance line at 888-490-0594. The district also encourages employees to remain vigilant for reports of identity theft or fraud, and to monitor credit reports and account activity for suspicious activity.

Ransomware attacks this year have affected school districts in North Carolina, California and Connecticut, with the Hartford School District delaying the start of classes as a result. There have been no indications from law enforcement that the attacks were linked.

