CCSD educator named National Teacher of the Year

Juliana Urtubey, a learning strategist at Booker Sr. Innovative Elementary School, is seen in November 2020 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Booker Sr. Innovative Elementary School learning strategist Juliana Urtubey was the 2021 Nevada Teacher of the Year. (Nevada Department of Education)

A Nevada educator was recognized Thursday as the 2021 National Teacher of the Year, a prestigious award given each year to a single U.S. teacher by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

The honor for Booker Elementary School teacher Juliana Urtubey was announced on CBS This Morning and included a surprise visit to the school from First Lady Jill Biden, a fellow educator.

Urtubey is believed to be the first teacher from Nevada to be granted the honor in the organization’s history. Several of her former students spoke on the show after she was announced as the winner.

“I get to be part of a whole new world with so many students,” Urtubey said during the segment. “I haven’t seen so many of those students in such a long time, so it’s so beautiful. I’m just so excited.”

Urtubey was named the 2021 Nevada Teacher of the Year in September, and represented the state in the national competition.

According to the council website, Urtubey is known as “Ms. Earth” for her “service and leadership in addressing critical issues of educational equity by unifying the school community through gardens and murals.” She is a National Board Certified elementary special education teacher.

She also was among 20 teachers named a 2018 recipient of a Heart of Education Award, a public recognition of local educators presented by The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and funded by The Rogers Foundation.

She has taught at the Clark County School District since 2013.

The recipient of the National Teacher of the Year award receives a paid year off from classroom duties, which will be covered by the state and district, while the council arranges travel and speaking tours during the honoree’s year of recognition, according to the organization’s website.

The Teacher of the Year frequently represents teachers in committees and councils, and serves as an advocate for the profession.

