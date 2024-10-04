CCSD estimates $20M deficit

The news about the deficit was included in a letter sent from the district’s interim superintendent to the head of the state’s education department.

The Clark County School District said on Thursday that it estimates a central budget deficit of approximately $20 million.

The district will present an amended final budget, which includes “amended assumptions, calculations and allocations” to the Clark County School Board on Dec. 12, according to a letter from Interim Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell that was released Thursday.

The letter was in response to a Sept. 25 letter from Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone M. Ebert demanding answers about potential budgetary issues at the district. Ebert had asked CCSD to respond by Oct. 3.

