CCSD estimates $20M deficit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2024 - 5:36 pm
 
Updated October 3, 2024 - 5:42 pm

The Clark County School District said on Thursday that it estimates a central budget deficit of approximately $20 million.

The district will present an amended final budget, which includes “amended assumptions, calculations and allocations” to the Clark County School Board on Dec. 12, according to a letter from Interim Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell that was released Thursday.

The letter was in response to a Sept. 25 letter from Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone M. Ebert demanding answers about potential budgetary issues at the district. Ebert had asked CCSD to respond by Oct. 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

