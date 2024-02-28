CCSD gets new HR chief; other leadership changes revealed

RoAnn Triana — currently region one superintendent for the Clark County School District — will be the chief of human resources.

Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell speaks before being named interim superintendent during a Clark County School Board meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County School District has hired a top human resources leader and made other regional leadership changes.

Starting Monday, RoAnn Triana, currently the region one superintendent, will be the chief of human resources.

“One of our most urgent needs is ensuring our students have qualified teachers in the classroom,” Interim Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell said in a Tuesday release announcing the changes. “RoAnn Triana has been a principal at the elementary, middle, and high school levels and understands the importance of efficient systems and processes for the hiring of all District positions.”

She replaces Carol Tolx, who left the position in October. Tolx indicated the reason for her departure was “personal/family reasons,” according to a list of employee departures included with school board meeting materials.

Cedric Cole has served as interim chief human resources officer.

The U.S. and Nevada education departments are investigating the school district’s use of federal COVID-19 relief money for teacher recruiting trips at beach destinations.

In the Tuesday news release, the district also announced other staffing changes.

Larsen-Mitchell said that restructuring region one leadership and principal supervisory roles will “streamline critical support to our school leaders.”

Lindsay Tomlinson will be region one superintendent. She’s currently a school associate superintendent in the region, which includes the north valley.

School Associate Superintendent Scott Walker, who’s currently with the School Choice and Innovation Network, will become a region one school associate superintendent.

Comprehensive schools within the network will transition to the purview of their geographical regions, according to the release.

Mike Barton — the district’s chief college, career, equity and school choice officer — will supervise the “innovative work focusing on career pathways and choice options for students,” the district said.

