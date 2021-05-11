CCSD says police officer’s TikTok videos go viral after being altered

The Clark County School District is investigating an incident in which videos were taken from an officer’s personal social media account and dubbed before being widely shared.

Clark County School District police cars. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

TikTok videos apparently depicting Clark County School District police officers singing along with a song with “racially insensitive content” were taken from an officer’s personal social media account and dubbed before being widely shared on the platform, the district said Monday.

Over the weekend, a now-deleted account shared several videos of the officers dancing as a song with explicit and racist lyrics played, receiving millions of views on the social media site.

According to a district statement, the original videos did not contain the offensive song or text, and were downloaded from an officer’s personal account before being edited with the “racially insensitive content,” and uploaded to another account.

The account was anonymous, with a bio that said only “your favourite cop.”

A district representative said the matter is being investigated.

“CCSD police recently learned that someone downloaded videos from an officer’s personal social media account. The person then edited the videos with racially insensitive content and reposted them on their own account,” a statement from the district said.

The officer’s personal TikTok account has been deleted, according to a representative.

The company did not reply to a request for more information.