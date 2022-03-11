CCSD trustees take on school violence in Clark County

The Clark County School Board met Thursday night to hear a presentation. Superintendent Jesus Jara said he doesn’t tolerate what’s happening to students and staff with violent acts.

The Clark County School district police vehicle is seen as students at Desert Oasis leave their school on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Clark County School Board heard a presentation Thursday night about school violence — a topic that has been drawing community concern amid fights on campuses.

On Thursday’s meeting agenda, the presentation was labeled as regarding “a safe learning and working environment.”

Superintendent Jesus Jara said he doesn’t tolerate what’s happening to students and staff with violent acts and that the district will take action.

Children also cannot be in the streets, he said, noting the importance of community services.

Jara said he’s meeting with high school principals next week as they requested.

The district has to address the needs of children, as well as staff safety so they’re able to teach, he said.

This week, Desert Oasis High School was locked down on two consecutive days. On Thursday, multiple fights resulted in the arrest of a man and a juvenile, and nine juvenile citations.

Last month, a video posted online showed a student at Las Vegas High School — who was cited for battery — punching a classmate multiple times during class.

The School Board voted 4-3 last month to request a presentation about school violence for Thursday’s meeting. Trustees Katie Williams, Lola Brooks and Evelyn Garcia Morales voted “no.”

Some trustees said last month the motion was too broad or unclear. And many said they wanted to see community meetings scheduled on the topic.

During a presentation Thursday, school police Chief Henry Blackeye said the department’s motto is “prevention before apprehension” and that the Clark County School Justice Partnership fits well with that.

The department has always addressed nonviolent, low-level misdemeanor offenses through alternative means, Blackeye said.

The justice partnership, announced by the district in 2018, aims to keep children who have a minor infraction out of the juvenile justice system by handling discipline through alternative practices.

The purpose is to reduce the school-to-prison pipeline and minimize instances of interrupted education, said Brigid Duffy, co-chair of the partnership and chief of the juvenile division of the Clark County district attorney’s office.

Duffy said what she’s seeing with juvenile cases coming through is the violence is more intense, empathy is lacking and there’s a lack of respect for those in leadership roles.

A lot of what is coming through is a mental health issue, she said.

As for school police, 23 firearms have been confiscated on campuses this school year, according to the presentation.

The department noticed an increase in use of force incidents on campuses and determined it needed to update its policy and provide more de-escalation training to officers, school police Lt. Bryan Zink said.

The department has since seen a drastic decrease in the use of force on students, he said.

This school year, 76 uses of forces have been reported. Of those, 51 were pepper spray deployments, two were Taser deployments and the rest were hands on.

Blackeye also said 75 percent of officers have received crisis intervention team training and that the goal is to reach 100 percent by the end of the calendar year.

School police received 6,154 calls for service with reports of violent acts from the first day of school Aug. 9, 2021, through Feb. 9, according to online meeting materials.

Of those calls, only about 1,500 resulted in a disposition of arrest, a citation or police report being taken.

This school year, the categories with the largest number of calls were 2,487 for “harassment/threat,” 1,469 for a fight and 1,428 for assault or battery.

Of the fights reported this school year, 32 resulted in arrests and 317 in citations, according to the presentation.

In January, the department received 405 calls for service for violent acts — significantly fewer than previous years. School police received 707 calls during the same month in 2020, 600 in 2019, 484 in 2018 and 710 in 2017.

This school year, the district resumed random weapons searches at high schools, as well as random screenings in classrooms using K-9 units.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

