Clark County School Board appoints temporary District B representative

Nakia Jackson-Hale answers questions from the board during a special meeting at the Edward Greer Clark County School District Education Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County School Board has appointed Nakia Jackson-Hale to represent District B in what will be a two month stint before one of the two candidates elected on Tuesday takes the seat in January.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to work with each and every one of you,” Jackson-Hale told the board after getting appointed and before taking the oath of office.

She added that she knew she’d need to hit the ground running and that she was ready for the challenge.

Jackson-Hale, an assistant dean at UNLV’s nursing school and a CCSD parent, serves on the education committee in the National Coalition of Black Women. In her application, she described engaging with students as a “long-time passion project.”

“The individuals in District B are going to have great representation,” said Trustee Irene Bustamante Adams, who had seconded her nomination after Trustee Brenda Zamora first made the motion.

Jackson-Hale was one of nine candidates interviewed by the board on Wednesday morning for the seat, which has been vacant since Katie Williams resigned in September.

While Jackson-Hale will only hold the position for two months, she will play a crucial role in breaking the 3-3 tie votes the board has faced since Williams’ resignation.

Williams resigned Sept. 11 after the district attorney determined she was not a resident of Nevada and declared her seat vacant.

Former special education teacher Eileen Eady and former U.S. Air Force and Moms for Liberty member Lydia Dominguez are vying for the seat in the election. Dominguez applied for the temporary position, but Eady has said she wants to earn the position through votes, not appointment.

