Clark County School Board ends meeting without vote on Jara contract
The Clark County School Board adjourned a special meeting Wednesday before taking up whether to terminate Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contract.
Trustee Deanna Wright moved to adjourn the meeting before trustees could move to the third and final agenda item, which called for possible action to terminate Jara for convenience — or without a given reason.
The motion was approved by a 4-3 vote, with Board President Lola Brooks, Wright, Irene Cepeda and Chris Garvey supporting the motion and trustees Danielle Ford, Linda Cavazos and Linda Young vocally protesting.
At issue were Jara’s erroneous statement during the recent special session of the state Legislature that the district was not behind a bill to return unspent funds from schools to the district and his representation to the board that the Nevada Department of Education would need to approve the district’s reopening plan, which turned out to be incorrect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
