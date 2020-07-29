Clark County School Board ends meeting without vote on Jara contract

The Clark County School Board adjourned a special meeting Wednesday before taking up whether to terminate Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contract.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks during a Board of Trustees meeting at Edward A. Greer Education Center on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

Trustee Deanna Wright moved to adjourn the meeting before trustees could move to the third and final agenda item, which called for possible action to terminate Jara for convenience — or without a given reason.

The motion was approved by a 4-3 vote, with Board President Lola Brooks, Wright, Irene Cepeda and Chris Garvey supporting the motion and trustees Danielle Ford, Linda Cavazos and Linda Young vocally protesting.

At issue were Jara’s erroneous statement during the recent special session of the state Legislature that the district was not behind a bill to return unspent funds from schools to the district and his representation to the board that the Nevada Department of Education would need to approve the district’s reopening plan, which turned out to be incorrect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

