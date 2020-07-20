Clark County School District favors online-only option for fall

The Clark County School District is recommending a distance learning start to the 2020-21 school year ahead of the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday.

Clark County School District administration building in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

District staff will bring the recommendation to trustees, who will ultimately decide on the instructional model. A blended learning model in which students attend classes in person two days a week and stay home three days a week is also an option under the reopening plan framework approved on July 9.

Trustees gave provisional approval of the options with the caveat that the details return to the board for final approval.

The board also will consider whether district employees will take 10 days of professional development at the beginning of the year virtually or in person, as well as whether secondary students will take a four-course, semester-based schedule or a more traditional six- or eight-class schedule.

According to board documents, the district does not appear to be issuing recommendations on those options.

