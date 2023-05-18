94°F
Education

Clark County teachers union calls on Jara to resign

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2023 - 3:05 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2023 - 3:17 pm
John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association (CCEA), second fr ...
John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association (CCEA), second from left, speaks during a news conference at the Clark County School District administrative center, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas, as Superintendent Jesus Jara, left, School Board Trustee Evelyn Garcia Morales, second from right, and CCEA President Marie Neisess, right, look on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, left, speaks with John Vellardita, exec ...
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, left, speaks with John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, before announcing higher teacher pay during a news conference at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, speaks during a ...
John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, speaks during a rally outside of the Sawyer Building on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, right, with Greg Manzi, assistant super ...
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, right, with Greg Manzi, assistant superintendent of assessment, accountability, research and school improvement, speaks during a press conference on a new online data dashboard for all schools, at CCSD headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Education Association announced Thursday it had unanimously passed a resolution calling for Superintendent Jesus Jara to resign.

The teachers union, which represents more than 18,000 licensed employees in the school district, made the announcement in a Twitter post.

The union’s representative council — its legislative and policy-forming body — made its decision Tuesday night, according to the post.

Jara — who has been superintendent since 2018 — has had a tumultuous tenure. The union’s resolution comes amid issues in the district such as school violence, large class sizes and a teacher shortage.

Last month, the union released results of a survey showing 75 percent of more than 5,500 teacher respondents don’t have confidence in Jara to decide how to spend additional proposed state education money.

And a poll conducted earlier this month by David Binder Research on behalf of the union showed 51 percent of the 600 people surveyed view Jara unfavorably.

Jara was fired in a 4-3 vote by the School Board in October 2021, but trustees reversed their decision the following month and allowed him to remain on the job.

Then, a divided board voted in October 2022 to extend Jara’s contract through June 2026 and give him a pay raise.

Jara also confirmed earlier this month that he had been eyeing a superintendent position in Broward County Public Schools in Fort Lauderdale.

But in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jara said that while he was urged to apply, he had decided to remain in Clark County.

A union spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

