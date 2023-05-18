Clark County teachers union calls on Jara to resign
The Clark County Education Association’s representative council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night seeking for Superintendent Jesus Jara to leave his job.
The teachers union, which represents more than 18,000 licensed employees in the school district, made the announcement in a Twitter post.
The union’s representative council — its legislative and policy-forming body — made its decision Tuesday night, according to the post.
Jara — who has been superintendent since 2018 — has had a tumultuous tenure. The union’s resolution comes amid issues in the district such as school violence, large class sizes and a teacher shortage.
Last month, the union released results of a survey showing 75 percent of more than 5,500 teacher respondents don’t have confidence in Jara to decide how to spend additional proposed state education money.
And a poll conducted earlier this month by David Binder Research on behalf of the union showed 51 percent of the 600 people surveyed view Jara unfavorably.
Jara was fired in a 4-3 vote by the School Board in October 2021, but trustees reversed their decision the following month and allowed him to remain on the job.
Then, a divided board voted in October 2022 to extend Jara’s contract through June 2026 and give him a pay raise.
Jara also confirmed earlier this month that he had been eyeing a superintendent position in Broward County Public Schools in Fort Lauderdale.
But in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jara said that while he was urged to apply, he had decided to remain in Clark County.
A union spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.
