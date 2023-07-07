100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

College and university employees get 12% raise

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2023 - 1:55 pm
 
Nevada System of Higher Education Regents Carol Del Carlo, from left, Laura Perkins and Stephan ...
Nevada System of Higher Education Regents Carol Del Carlo, from left, Laura Perkins and Stephanie Goodman listen as Lawrence Drake II, a finalist candidate for the NSHE chancellor, speaks during an interview at NSHE’s system administration office, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Nevada’s public college and university employees are getting a 12 percent raise.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents voted unanimously on June 30 to set the percentage for the cost-of-living adjustment.

About 7,200 professional employees, including academic and administrative faculty, are affected by the decision, which took effect July 1.

The pay increase is the result of state legislators passing Assembly Bill 522, which also boosted pay for other state workers.

Regent Carol Del Carlo thanked faculty and staff for their work, noting they’re underappreciated and underpaid.

“I just think it’s the right thing to do,” she said about the raise.

Regent Amy Carvalho said faculty have done tremendous things, especially over the last few years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a rare opportunity for us to be able to reset, at least to a certain level, what we are lacking at NSHE,” she said.

Under the new law, NSHE employees are also slated to receive an additional raise not to exceed 11 percent for fiscal year 2025. But the Board of Regents hasn’t taken action yet on setting the exact amount.

The system administration office noted the fiscal impact is substantial, but considered “the impact on morale,” according to online meeting materials.

Officials also pointed to “more than a decade of stagnant salaries, furloughs, as well as no, or rare and low, salary increases.”

The law states that cost-of-living adjustments for NSHE’s professional employees were “not to exceed” 12 percent, so regents had the authority to set the final amount.

Classified employees generally, jobs that don’t require certificationautomatically received the full 12 percent raise because they’re governed by certain state rules.

State lawmakers appropriated $49.6 million for higher education salary adjustments this fiscal year — about two-thirds of the money needed to fund the increase.

Money from the state is specifically for raises for state-supported positions and NSHE is footing the bill for self-supporting positions,or those with funding sources like fees and program revenues.

Meeting materials include documents from the system’s eight colleges and universities explaining how they’d fund a roughly $30 million shortfall for the raises.

Measures include leaving vacant positions unfilled or cutting positions, if needed in the future, and reducing operating expenses.

UNLV is expected to feel the biggest cost shortfall, at about $13.5 million.

Public comments

Christine Beaudry, an associate professor of education at Nevada State University, urged the board to act.

“Inflation and rising costs of living have rapidly outpaced compensation,” she said.

Many faculty are facing tough decisions about whether they can afford to live in Nevada, Beaudry said.

Even with fully-funded COLA increases, salaries won’t truly grow but will recover to 2021 levels, she said.

Nicole Thomas, a Ph.D student at UNLV and president of the Graduate & Professional Student Association, said students wouldn’t be here without faculty.

The system is losing talented folks, she said, because they can’t make rent or buy a home.

Kinsey Wright, assistant professor of special education at Nevada State University, said she and her spouse have felt the impact of increased expenses on their household budget.

Rent accounts for nearly 30 percent of their take home pay, she said, and every single utility bill, as well as insurance premiums, has increased.

“Financially speaking, we cannot get ahead,” Wright said, “and the dream of homeownership remains just a dream.”

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Update: Trump to visit Las Vegas to spur GOP grassroots movement
Update: Trump to visit Las Vegas to spur GOP grassroots movement
2
State police see 23 percent raise, biggest in Nevada history
State police see 23 percent raise, biggest in Nevada history
3
Line crossed? Analyst says he did not break rules when presenting A’s bill
Line crossed? Analyst says he did not break rules when presenting A’s bill
4
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to speak at North Las Vegas event
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to speak at North Las Vegas event
5
‘Purveyor of hope’: Nonprofit working to prevent dropouts gets $2M in state funding
‘Purveyor of hope’: Nonprofit working to prevent dropouts gets $2M in state funding
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Delta adding flights from Las Vegas to these popular capital cities
Delta adding flights from Las Vegas to these popular capital cities
Panel recommends Giuliani disbarment for false election fraud claims
Panel recommends Giuliani disbarment for false election fraud claims
Ascaya home sold for $20.5M
Ascaya home sold for $20.5M
New owners restore Siegfried and Roy’s former home
New owners restore Siegfried and Roy’s former home
Four proven strategies for finding off-market inventory
Four proven strategies for finding off-market inventory
Barbecue grills must be approved by the HOA
Barbecue grills must be approved by the HOA