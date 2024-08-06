Coming to a school near you: New weapons detectors, more CCSD police

The enhanced weapons detection system will replace current metal detectors and will be used at large sports games in middle and high schools.

Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Bryan Zink tests a new weapons detection system that will be deployed throughout the district this upcoming school year. Zink's demonstration took place during a press conference at CCSD headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Katie Futterman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shawn Carter, the Clark County School District's emergency management coordinator, talks about the new weapons detection system that will be used by the district beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, in a press conference at CCSD's headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Katie Futterman/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

The Clark County School District will require students in grades six through 12 to place their cellphones inside nonlocking pouches. The pouches were on display at a press conference at CCSD's headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Katie Futterman/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

The Clark County School District's Interim Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell speaks about safety efforts for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year at a press conference at CCSD's headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Katie Futterman/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

As Lt. Bryan Zink walked through the Clark County School District’s new enhanced weapons detection system, red lights flashed on either side. The screen a few feet away circled where his weapons were.

“It’s kind of like TSA, almost,” said Shawn Carter, the district’s emergency management coordinator.

When school starts on Monday, the system will replace current metal detectors and will be used at large sports games in middle and high schools, as well as for random screenings. It is part of the CCSD’s efforts to increase security and safety initiatives in the coming school year.

In addition to the weapons system, the district is implementing new cellphone pouches, requiring students to wear ID badges and using one point of entry for all schools.

“We have been busy working on additional layers of safety for our schools,” CCSD Interim Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell said in a press conference Tuesday morning.

She was joined by district officials and police departments across the valley to discuss the new initiatives in the press conference. The group will make up a new unified command to respond to safety concerns this year, according to Deputy Police Chief Branden Clarkson of the Metropolitan Police Department.

“We’re all responsible for the safety of our schools,” said Mike Blackeye, the school district police department’s police chief.

$3.7 million cost for district

The 43 enhanced weapons detection systems have cost the district $3.7 million, according to Mauricio Marin, communications assistant director for CCSD.

It will be in place for large-scale athletic events at high schools, as well as random school arrival screenings at middle and high schools. The system was originally used randomly in the 2018-2019 school year.

The enhanced system allows one person to pass through every three seconds, according to Carter. Mitchell said the speed of the new systems was an impetus for their implementation, as the metal detectors had been too slow to get students in on time.

Cellphone pouches

Middle and high school students will be required to place their cellphones inside pouches during class, a policy that has faced pushback from students.

Mitchell clarified that the pouches do not lock, and students will have the ability to access them when needed. She said that for those students who have trouble adopting the policy, they will use a “progressive” approach. School officials will also explain what she called the “why of the policy,” telling students that the policy is designed for them and their learning.

Parent responsibility

Mitchell also encouraged parents to take safety precautions. Parents, she said, need to ensure firearms at home stay locked and away, and she encouraged them to monitor their children’s social media platforms.

“As a parent myself with children in the school district, I understand that it is important that we know what our students are doing,” Clarkson said.

The Clark County School District Police Department has also partnered with local law enforcement for a pedestrian safety campaign.

Last year, 138 students were hit by vehicles on their way to or from school — double the number of students hit in the previous year, Zink said during a meeting Tuesday at Metro’s Bolden Area Command station.

Zink warned drivers of an increase in traffic starting next week, as 3,000 students new students will be at CCSD schools. Zink reminded people that the school zones are active for 30 minutes prior, and 30 minutes after school.

“We’re asking people to slow down for 180 hours, that’s all we’re asking,” he said.

In CCSD’s news conference, Blackeye advised parents to take a drive to their children’s schools before classes start Monday to plan their route, and to be sure that students cross at the correct crosswalks and intersections.

He also reminded the community to drive at appropriate speeds near schools.

More officers at school

Clarkson said that the unified command post will directly result in an increased police presence in and around the school at the start and end of the day.

Zink said that police have more of an ability to talk directly to students and answer their questions, and advised that people at schools might see K-9 units who can sniff drugs and weapons.

“The focus of our students and our school administrators should be on education. It’s important that our students feel safe coming to school, and that our parents know that we are doing everything possible to make sure that they have a safe learning environment,” Clarkson said.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.