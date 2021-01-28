CSN giving laptops to all first-time full-time students

The community college, which has three Las Vegas Valley campuses, announced Wednesday it will check out laptop computers to full-time students who began their studies in fall 2020.

The community college, which has about 31,000 students at three Las Vegas Valley campuses, began distribution Wednesday at its North Las Vegas campus and will do so again on Thursday. Distribution will occur Monday and Tuesday at the Charleston campus and on Feb. 3-4 at the Henderson campus.

CSN is holding about 85 percent of its classes remotely during spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only some science labs and career and technical education classes are meeting in person.

“With the majority of our students attending classes remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe it’s critical to ensure that they have access to the tools they need to succeed,” CSN President Federico Zaragoza said in a news release.

The college bought 2,550 Windows 10 laptops using federal CARES Act coronavirus relief money, college spokesman Richard Lake said. Each laptop cost $299.

Students who qualify – those who enrolled for the first time in college during the fall 2020 semester and attend full time — have been notified by CSN.

Laptops will be checked out to students at no cost while they pursue their studies, but they can keep them if they graduate from a CSN degree program within two years.

CSN originally planned to distribute laptops earlier but didn’t receive them until late into fall semester because of pandemic-related delivery delays.

CSN is the only school within the eight-institution Nevada System of Higher Education to distribute laptops to first-time, full-time students at no cost, according to the news release.

